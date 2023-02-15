Twitter Gets Elon Musk’s Pet Dog As ‘Amazing CEO’

The micro-blogging site Twitter got a new CEO who is not a human but a pet dog.

Elon Musk shared a pic of his dog Floki on social media with a caption “The CEO of Twitter is amazing”.

He shared the photo of Floki – the dog, who was wearing a shirt, tie, and specs. This comes after the billionaire, Musk, posted a poll question on “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll”. In which, many voted “yes”. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “The new CEO of Twitter is amazing.”

In a separate tweet, Elon Musk wrote that the new CEO was “so much better than that other guy!”. The latter might be a nod at Parag Agrawal whom Musk had fired as soon as he took over the company. Agarwal, the Indian-American software engineer, and businessman, was the CEO of Twitter, Inc. from November 2021 to October 2022.

In the picture, Floki is seen wearing Twitter branded black T-shirt with CEO written on it. He also has a couple of documents lying in front of him at the table with his paw prints. There is a small laptop with a Twitter logo kept in front of Floki, just in case he wants to shoot an urgent email