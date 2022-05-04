Twitter for commercial and government users may be available at ‘a slight cost’: Elon Musk

San Francisco: Elon Musk said on Tuesday Twitter Inc will always be free for casual users but may charge a slight fee for commercial and government users, as the billionaire entrepreneur tries to boost the social media platform’s reach from “niche” to most Americans.

“Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users,” Musk said in a tweet.

Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2022

Musk has been suggesting a series of changes to Twitter since last month. After adding the company to his cart recently, Musk said he wanted to enhance the platform with new features.

Twitter will not be absolutely new to the idea of fee-based subscription and Twitter Blue is a similar concept, which gives Twitter’s most loyal customers exclusive access to premium features and app customisation for a small monthly subscription fee. Twitter Blue is available on Twitter for iOS, Android and the web in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

While Twitter Blue offers exclusive features to its paying customers, what Musk hints at is to make the use of the basic platform fee-based for commercial and government users. As he has added a ‘maybe’, it is clear that Musk himself has kept the idea at a state of probability and his tweet is to test the water.