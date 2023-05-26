Twitter Engineering Lead Quits; Know Why

New York: A senior engineering executive at Twitter has announced his departure from the company, just a day after the launch of Ron DeSantis’ US presidential campaign on the platform faced technical issues. Foad Dabiri, who served as the engineering lead for Twitter’s Growth organisation, took to Twitter to share his decision, stating that he had “decided to leave the nest” after nearly four years at the company. The launch of Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign encountered problems as a Twitter livestream experienced malfunctions.

This incident follows a series of workforce reductions at Twitter, with over 80 per cent of employees being laid off since its acquisition by Elon Musk.

Dabiri acknowledged the transformative nature of the company, mentioning the distinct eras he experienced before and after Elon Musk’s acquisition last year. Describing the transition to Twitter’s “2.0” as “massive and rapid,” he emphasised the challenges faced during the process.

While Dabiri did not provide specific reasons for his departure or clarify if it was related to the technical issues during the DeSantis event, he did express appreciation for working with Elon Musk and witnessing how Musk’s principles and vision shape the company’s future.