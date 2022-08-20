Twitter employees they might get only half their annual bonus

New Delhi: Twitter warned its employees that they might receive only half of their typical annual bonuses as the social media company grapples with economic uncertainty.

Twitter, which is fighting a legal battle to complete a $44 billion sale to Elon Musk, made the announcement in an email to employees and blamed its financial performance for the potential bonus cut. When the company reported quarterly earnings last month, its revenue declined for the first time since 2020 and it swung to a net loss.

In the email to employees, Ned Segal, Twitter’s chief financial officer, said these challenges would probably affect the annual bonuses that they receive, with the bonus pool currently at 50% of what it could be if the company met its financial targets, according to two employees who received the message. The figure could fluctuate throughout the year, based on Twitter’s earnings. The company ties its annual bonuses to its performance against revenue and profitability goals.

Like other social media companies, Twitter has recently cut costs to deal with the sluggish economy. It has also slowed hiring and reduced its real estate footprint.