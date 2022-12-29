Twitter Down Globally: Major outage reported

New York: Twitter Inc suffered a major outage on Wednesday, leaving tens of thousands of users globally unable to access the popular social media platform or use its key features.

Twitter users were in for a shock on Thursday morning as the micro-blogging platform logged them out automatically and were then greeted by an error message ‘Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again’. However, users were not able to gain access to their profiles. This is the third time that Twitter was down since takeover by Elon Musk in late October.

The outage was reported in several cities including Delhi, Nagpur, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata as per the DownDetector website. While the error message played out, the usere were unable to logged-in or logout despite refreshing multiple times. Both the desktop and mobile users were facing issue. Downdetector is a platform that tracks websites across the globe and gives an estimate whether a website is working or not.

Over 10,000 users reported issues with accessing the social media website in the United States as of 7:40 pm ET. Some users also complained that their Twitter notifications were not working.