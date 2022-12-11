Twitter down for several users in India

Twitter was down for several users in India on Sunday evening. Several users reported problems with their app or accessing feed on website around 7:00 pm on December 11.

As per the outage monitoring website downdetector.com, over 2800 reports of problems were received with accessing the social media platform, a sudden spike between 6:45 pm and 7:14 pm.

Around 65 percent users reported problems with the Twitter mobile app while 24 percent reported issues with Twitter website and 11% in server connection.

Several users took to social media to share that Twitter was down for them and asking others to confirm if they were also facing difficulties.