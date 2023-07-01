Twitter Down For Several Users Across World

Several people across the world are complaining that the micro-blogging site Twitter was not working for them on Saturday.

They complained that they kept seeing an error message which read “cannot retrieve tweets” when they tried to view or post tweets.

According to Down Detector, a website that tracks online service disruptions, thousands of users visited the micro-blogging website to discuss their experiences after the global outage hit Twitter.

The tag “#TwitterDown” also started trending as users started sharing their experiences.

Twitter has not yet acknowledged the outage or provided any explanation as to why the site was not working for some users.

According to Downdetector, amongst the most reported problems, 44 per cent were in the application, 39 per cent on the website and the remaining 17 per cent on the feed.