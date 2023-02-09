Twitter Blue Subscription Launched In India; Here’s The Plans To Get Blue Tick

Twitter Blue subscription has been officially launched in India. Users in India can now purchase Blue service membership by shelling out Rs 650 per month on the web version and Rs 900 on Android and iOS mobile devices.

One of the biggest advantages of the subscription is that subscribers with verified phone numbers will automatically get a blue verified badge (tick mark) on their profile.

In a blog post, Twitter notes that Twitter Blue is available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the UK, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Indonesia, and Brazil, apart from India. Both Android and iOS users in India can buy membership. Twitter also allows users to get a Twitter Blue subscription via the web version, but it appears to be unavailable in India right now.

However, the price of the Blue membership via web is Rs 650 per month. If users get the annual plan, the Twitter Blue membership is priced at Rs 6,800 per year, which is Rs 566.67 per month.

Here’s what you will get with Twitter Blue

Apart from the automatic blue badge on the profile, Twitter Blue promises fewer ads, longer posts, and early access to upcoming features. Twitter says tweets from verified users will be prioritised to “fight scams and spams.”

Additionally, Twitter Blue lets users edit tweets up to five times within 30 minutes of publishing. Users can also share videos in Full-HD resolution.

To get Twitter Blue, users need to open the app, click on the profile picture on the top left, and select Twitter Blue.

Twitter states: “Only Twitter accounts created more than 90 days ago can sign up for Twitter Blue. All Twitter Blue subscribers will be required to confirm their phone number as part of the sign-up. Once subscribed to Twitter Blue, changes to your profile photo, display name, or username (@handle) will result in the loss of the blue checkmark until the account is validated as continuing to meet our requirements, and no further changes will be allowed during this review period.”

Twitter had earlier said that existing members with a verified badge would also need to get a Twitter Blue subscription. However, Twitter is yet to provide a timeline for when users need to subscribe to retain their prestigious Twitter badge.