Twitter Blue relaunched with golden ticks and blue ticks, users report problems signing up

New York: Twitter’s subscription service for blue ticks – Twitter Blue went live last night, and the verification system now includes multi-colored checkmarks. Golden ticks for businesses on Twitter, and traditional blue ticks for everyone else.

To see the Golden checkmarks on their timelines, users had to update their Twitter apps. The official @TwitterBlue account has yet to post anything new, and Indian users who were hoping to sign up for Twitter Blue have been left in the cold because the subscription service has yet to arrive in the country.

Users from other countries who saw the Twitter Blue option in their apps and on the web reported difficulties signing up for the service because Twitter did not allow users who had changed their Name, userID, or email in the previous month or so.

After several postponements, the social network said in a blog post that Twitter Blue is available now. Users who pay $8 a month will received a check mark in a blue badge next to their profile pictures and will be able to edit tweets, among other perks.

Twitter said it will take “a number of other steps to detect and prevent impersonation,” including a requirement that users have a valid phone number attached to their account. Users who change their user name or photo will also lose their check mark “until those changes are reviewed by Twitter.”

“Accounts found to be breaking our rules may be suspended without a refund,” the blog reads.

The new Twitter Blue also comes with a price hike for app users on iOS. People using the Twitter app on their iPhones will pay $11 per month. Musk has frequently criticized Apple for taking a 30% cut from most App Store purchases, once tweeting that the fee is “literally 10 times higher than it should be.”

The price of Twitter Blue will remain $8 per month for those who subscribe on web. Besides the blue check mark, the subscription also comes with the ability to edit tweets, upload videos in 1080p resolution, and view tweets in reader mode.