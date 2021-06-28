Twitter Appoints American Jeremy Kessel As New Grievance Officer For India

New Delhi: Twitter has appointed its Global Legal Policy Director Jeremy Kessel as the grievance officer for India.

Dharmendra Chatur, who was recently appointed to the post, has quit amid Twitter’s ongoing tussle with the government.

However, California-based Jeremy Kessel’s appointment could add to the row with the central government as the new digital rules call for an Indian resident as the grievance officer.

Under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, social media intermediaries have to appoint an official to address complaints from Indian subscribers.

On May 31, Twitter brought Chatur as the grievance officer for India. Before this, he was a partner at a law firm that represented Twitter.