New Delhi: The official Twitter account of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was hacked on Wednesday as its name was changed to that of entrepreneur Elon Musk temporarily before it was restored.

However, the Ministry regained control of the account in a few minutes, restored the profile picture and deleted the tweets posted by the hackers.

The ministry was quick to inform users that the account has been restored. In a tweet, the ministry wrote, “The account has been restored.”

<>

The account @Mib_india has been restored. This is for the information of all the followers. — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) January 12, 2022

</>

This comes exactly a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal Twitter handle was briefly compromised on December 12, 2021. Although the account was restored shortly after, a tweet promoting cryptocurrency had already been shared from PM Modi’s handle.