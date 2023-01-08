Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter Nitara Bhatia Kisses Pet Goodbye As She Leaves With Mom For UK

New Delhi: Twinkle Khanna shared a sweet post featuring her daughter Nitara before leaving for the UK where she is pursuing a course in fiction writing.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Twinkle wrote, “And it’s time for us to go back. To the cold, To studying. To missing all the people and creatures that make a house feel like a home.”

Take A Look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

</>

On the work front, Akshay is currently working on multiple projects including Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Diana Penty.