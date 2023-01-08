Twinkle Khanna Remembers Riding With Auto Driver Who ‘Pulled Out A Butcher’s Knife

New Delhi: Twinkle Khanna recalled meeting an auto driver, who carried a ‘butcher’s knife’ under his seat. On Saturday, she shared a video of their outing on social media, and also revealed that in her teenage, her friends used to call her ‘Rickshaw Rani’.

Sharing the video she wrote: “Now you know why my first book had a rickshaw on the cover:) As a teenager my friends used to call me ‘Rickshaw Rani’ and I guess old habits die hard. I recall one ride where I began the journey by asking, Bhaisaab, how many years have you been driving this auto?” The diminutive driver replied, “Memsaab one year now, before I do embroidery work. I didn’t like… but good money. Saved and bought seven gold biscuits, all gone in daughter’s marriage now. But, I still have one gold biscuit left at home so god is kind.” While getting off the rickshaw I gave him some kind advice, “Don’t tell anyone about the gold biscuit bhaisaab! One never knows what kind of people are out there. Someone may murder you.” He blinked rather manically and in a hackneyed manner replied, “Ma ka doodh piya hai, let someone try, I will cut his throat.” Which was all well and good, Bollywood influences and all I thought, till he pulled out a butcher’s knife from under his seat and said, “See this!”,” Twinkle had penned with a video of her recent ride.

She further added, “Today, there were no knives and this turned out to be an unexpected but great end to my last day in town as the little one and I giggled all the way back home. Drop heart if you love Bombay and all its madness too.”

In the video she shared on Instagram Reels, Twinkle was seen sitting inside an auto with Nitara and laughing as she spoke with the driver.