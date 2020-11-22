College Principal Arrested For Swindling Admission Medical Aspirant In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Khandagiri police arrested the Principal of Hi-Tech College of Physiotherapy for allegedly cheating Rs 10 lakh from an aspirant. The accused has been identified as Prem Ranjan Ojha.

According to available information, Ojha had taken Rs 10 lakh from one Prajan Kumar Das in 2017 on the pretext of giving his son admission in the college. However, he did not return the amount even after failure in keeping up the promise even after three years.

With no other options left, Prajan filed a written complaint at the Khandagiri police station.

While a case of cheating was registered in this regard, cops apprehended the accused later and forwarded him to court, sources said.