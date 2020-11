Open Heart Surgery At SCB Halted after Leakage In Oxygen Pipe

Cuttack: Medical services at the Cardiothoracic ward of the SCB Medical College and Hospital came to a halt on Tuesday after a leakage in the Oxygen pipe was spotted here.

According to sources, the surgery has been stopped at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Operation Theatre (OT).

Reportedly, the following the malfunction, the critical patients have been shifted to other wards and the Oxygen plant has been closed.

The surgery will resume after the situation normalises.