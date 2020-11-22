Cuttack City Reports 25 Fresh Cases Of COVID-19

Cuttack: Out of the 39 new COVID19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 25 positive cases belong to Cuttack city, informed the CMC.

Of the fresh 25 cases of COVID-19, seven are from Institutional Quarantine, three are from Home Quarantine and 15 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 32 recoveries have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff,” the CMC tweeted.

With this, a total of 15,688 positive cases have been detected in the CMC area. While 15,446 have recovered so far, 159 are active cases and 83 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.

