Bhubaneswar reports 34 new Covid-19 cases

Bhubaneswar: As many as 34 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the capital city of Odisha on Tuesday. The city has now 536 active cases.

This was informed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities today.

According to the BMC, at least 8 cases were reported from quarantine centre and another 26 positive cases were linked with earlier positive cases.

Besides, 53 persons have recovered from the deadly disease. As many as 209 people have died to the deadly virus in the city.

