43 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 57 Recover In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As many as 43 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 43 COVID-19 positive cases, 12 are Quarantine cases while 31 are Local Contact Cases. Besides, 57 persons have also recovered from Coronavirus.

With this, total COVID-19 positive cases in Bhubaneswar reached 30,461 with 576 active cases and recoveries at 29660. This apart, 204 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

