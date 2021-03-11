Twin City: Seven Positive Cases Of COVID-19 Detected, 6 Recover

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: As many as seven new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack in the last 24 hours.

According to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), three new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Bhubaneswar and all are Quarantine Cases linked with the earlier positive cases.

Besides, six persons have recovered from the deadly infection of Coronavirus.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 11th March (till 9am). pic.twitter.com/5XBBA4G8IE — BMC (@bmcbbsr) March 11, 2021

On the other hand, four new COVID-19 positive cases detected in Cuttack city, and all are Local Contact Cases, informed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Besides, two recoveries have been also reported in the CMC area.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 11 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 4+ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 2 recoveries have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/GNAhIC4sNp — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) March 11, 2021

