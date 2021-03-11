Twin City
Twin city

Twin City: Seven Positive Cases Of COVID-19 Detected, 6 Recover

By PragativadiNews 1 0

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: As many as seven new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack in the last 24 hours.

According to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), three new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Bhubaneswar and all are Quarantine Cases linked with the earlier positive cases.

Besides, six persons have recovered from the deadly infection of Coronavirus.

<>

</>

On the other hand, four new COVID-19 positive cases detected in Cuttack city, and all are Local Contact Cases, informed the Cuttack  Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Besides, two recoveries have been also reported in the CMC area.

<>

</>

PragativadiNews 1 2306 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Breaking