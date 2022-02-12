Twin City Police Files Charge Sheet Against Three Accused In Manish Anurag Murder Case

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has submitted a 400-page charge sheet in the sensational Manish Anurag, the son of senior journalist Navin Dasmurder case.

a day Before the expiry of the 120-days period, Infocity Police Station IIC Samita Mishra on Friday evening submitted a 400-page preliminary charge sheet at the Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate’s (SDJM) Court here.

The charge sheet has been filed against the three accused persons-friend of Manish and resident of Nayapalli Amrit Pritam Biswal, Dinesh Kumar Mohapatra of Anlapada and Mrutunjaya Mishra alias Munna of Peonpada in Kandhamal district before the expiry of the mandatory requirement for the filing of charge sheet against accused persons within 120 days of them being forwarded to court.

Reportedly, the accused persons have been charged under sections 364 (A), 302, 201, and 34 of IPC in the charge sheet submitted by the police.

Since investigation in the case is underway, police will file the final charge sheet later.

Commissionerate Police confirmed that senior journalist Navin Das’ son Manish Anurag was murdered by three of his friends over bill payment in a hotel here on the wee hours of October 10.

Notably, the body of Manish, the son of senior journalist Navin Das was recovered under mysterious circumstances from a pond at Patrapada on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Sunday afternoon.