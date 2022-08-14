Twin City Police Commissioner Saumyendra Priyadarsi Awarded President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service

Bhubaneswar: Congratulations poured in after Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Twin City Police Commissioner Saumyendra Kumar Priyadarsi, was conferred with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service on the occasion of Independence Day 2022.

Including Twin City Police Commissioner Saumyendra Kumar Priyadarsi, 15 police personnel from Odisha will be awarded the Police medals for Gallantry, Distinguished and Meritorious services on the occasion of Independence Day 2022 on Monday.

A total of 1,082 police personnel from across the country will receive the gallantry and other medals on the occasion said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today.

As per the notification, as many as 347 cops have been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) while 87 personnel received President’s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Service. Besides, altogether 648 personnel have been given Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service.

The Odisha Police has congratulated Priyadarsi for the feat:

“Congratulations to Shri Saumyendra Kumar Priyadarsi, Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack on being conferred with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. This is recognition by Govt. of India of his dedication, sincerity and leadership”, the Odisha Police said in a tweet.