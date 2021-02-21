Twin City: Four Positive Cases Of COVID-19 Detected, 7 Recover

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: Only four new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack in the last 24 hours.

According to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), one new case of COVID-19 has been detected in Bhubaneswar which is a Quarantine Case linked with an earlier positive case. Besides, 4 persons have recovered from the deadly infection of Coronavirus.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 21st Feb (till 9am). pic.twitter.com/hcwyO8V2Iy — BMC (@bmcbbsr) February 21, 2021

On the other hand, three new COVID-19 positive cases detected in Cuttack Cuttack city and all are local contact cases, informed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Besides, another three recoveries have been reported in the CMC area.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 4 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 3 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 3 recoveries have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/r5549OrHD9 — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) February 21, 2021

