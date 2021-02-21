Twin City
Twin City: Four Positive Cases Of COVID-19 Detected, 7 Recover

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: Only four new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack in the last 24 hours.

According to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), one new case of COVID-19 has been detected in Bhubaneswar which is a Quarantine Case linked with an earlier positive case. Besides, 4 persons have recovered from the deadly infection of Coronavirus.

On the other hand, three new COVID-19 positive cases detected in Cuttack Cuttack city and all are local contact cases, informed the Cuttack  Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Besides, another three recoveries have been reported in the CMC area.

