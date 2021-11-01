Twin City: CP Issues Stipulations For Bar Owners While Employing Bouncers

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has issued a set of strict restrictions to be followed by the bar owners in the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Twin City area while employing private persons as security personnel, who are informally called, bouncers.

Police Commissioner Saumendra Kumar Priyadarshi, has issued an order in this regard stating that it has come to notice that many Bars in Commissionerate Police jurisdiction have employed bouncers and in recent months some criminal cases have been registered against many such private security personnel.

The Twin City police apprehend that there is every likelihood of ‘imminent danger from these bouncers to the life and safety of the customers, resulting in breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility. Therefore the Commissioner of Police has issued a written order for strict compliance by the BAR Owners in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack Urban Police Districts within a period of two months.

No Bar owner shall appoint any person as private security whether known as bouncer or otherwise without prior verification of the character and antecedents of the person concerned by the respective territorial by. Commissioner of Police. Bar owner shall appoint any person as his/her private security only from private security agencies registered under PSARA Act. Bar owner shall inform local Police Station about persons engaged for security purposes in writing. These security personnel employed in such establishment are subject to the ordinary legal rules regarding the use of force. These security personnel can perform tasks permitted by law. In case of need they can inform Police by calling 112. 7. In no circumstances the act of these personnel can infringe upon the fundamental right of the customer.

“The order shall come into force with effect from 02.11.2021 and shall remain in force for a period of 60 days i.e. up to 31.12.2021 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier. Any individual/association contravening this order, shall be, punishable under the provision of law,” the order further read.