Twin City ATMs Heist: Police Arrests Prime Accused, Make Them Do Live Demo Of Robbery

Bhubaneswar: Three inter-state looters were arrested by Commisionerate police on Monday for allegedly committing theft from over 11 ATMs in the Twin City.

The accused have been identified as Md Salman (18) Kafhaiyat (35), Raj Kumar Tanwar (31). Police said that all accused are hailing from Haryana.

According to police sources, the matter came to light when locals of the capital city lodged complaints regarding various ATM loots with Laxmisagar, Lingaraj, and Sahidnagar police stations.

Acting on a tip-off, Commissionerate Police had started an investigation, launched a manhunt, and nabbed the three accused.

The accused were brought to one of the ATMs by the police where they gave a live demonstration as to how they were able to rob money.

Police sources said that the accused had looted crores of rupees from various ATMs with a span of three months.

“Three accused used to loot money from ATMs by installing special devices in the money kiosks. The accused were using genuine debit cards of their associates in which they deposit money which the accused will withdraw using the ATM card after inserting the device in the dispensing window,” an official said.

“When the device is inserted money will not come out of the dispensing window and will stick to the device and the system will say “Unable To Process Your Transaction”. Then the accused will bring that device where the money will stick to this device. As the computer will send message to the server that though the transaction was successful money could not be dispensed, the bank will automatically refund the money to the account holder,” an official said.

Police have seized 15 ATM cards of different banks, five steel plates used to temper with the vending machine, an unnumbered SUV, cash of Rs 90,000, and three numbers of mobile phones from them.

“All the accused will be forwarded to court with the relevant section of 1PC 454/380/34 IPC and IT Act Sec 65 and if required will be brought on police remand for further investigation,” the official added.