Twin City: 53 Positive Cases Of COVID-19 Detected, 15 Recover

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: As many as 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack in the last 24 hours.

According to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 34 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Bhubaneswar and all are Local Contact Cases.

Besides, 11 persons have recovered from the deadly infection of Coronavirus.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 22nd March (till 9am). pic.twitter.com/uzyikBTQu2 — BMC (@bmcbbsr) March 22, 2021

On the other hand, 19 new COVID-19 positive cases were detected in Cuttack city. While 14 are from Institutional Quarantine, five are Local Contact Cases, informed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Besides, another four recoveries have been reported recently, the CMC said.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) 19 +ve cases has been reported today in Cuttack city. Another 4 recoveries have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/vKIvR8V137 — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) March 22, 2021

