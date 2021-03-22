Twin City
Top NewsBreakingTwin city

Twin City: 53 Positive Cases Of COVID-19 Detected, 15 Recover

By PragativadiNews 1 0

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: As many as 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack in the last 24 hours.

According to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 34 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Bhubaneswar and all are Local Contact Cases.

Besides, 11 persons have recovered from the deadly infection of Coronavirus.

<>

</>

On the other hand, 19 new COVID-19 positive cases were detected in Cuttack city.  While 14 are from Institutional Quarantine, five are Local Contact Cases, informed the Cuttack  Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Besides, another four recoveries have been reported recently, the CMC said.

<>

</>

PragativadiNews 1 2769 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Breaking