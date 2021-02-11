Twin City: 5 positive cases of COVID-19 detected, 12 recover

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: A total of 5 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack in the last 24 hours.

According to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 2 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Bhubaneswar. While one is a quarantine case another is a local contact case. Besides, 10 persons have recovered from the deadly infection of Coronavirus.

On the other hand, out of 11 new COVID-19 positive cases detected in Cuttack district today, 3 positive cases belong to Cuttack city, informed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

While one is an institutional quarantine case two others are local contact cases. Besides, another 2 recoveries have been reported in the CMC area.

