Twin City: 5 positive cases of COVID-19 detected, 11 recover

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: A total of 5 positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack in the last 24 hours.

According to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 1 new case of COVID-19 has been detected in Bhubaneswar which is a local contact case. Besides, 5 persons have recovered from the deadly infection of Coronavirus.

On the other hand, out of 5 new COVID-19 positive cases detected in Cuttack district today, 4 positive cases belong to Cuttack city, informed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC). Besides, another 6 recoveries have been reported in the CMC area.

