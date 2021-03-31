Twin City: 41 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 21 Recuperate

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: A total of 41 positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack in the last 24 hours.

According to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 29 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 2 are quarantine cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 27 are Local Contact Cases.

Besides, 15 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.

On the other hand, 12 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported today in Cuttack city, informed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Out of the fresh cases, 9 are from home quarantine and 3 are local contact cases. Besides, 6 recoveries have been reported in the CMC area.

