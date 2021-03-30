Twin City: 39 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 30 Recuperate

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: A total of 39 positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack in the last 24 hours.

According to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 25 new cases of COVID-19 has been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 11 are quarantine cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 14 are Local Contact Cases.

Besides, nine persons have recovered from the deadly infection.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 30th March (till 9am). pic.twitter.com/EgdYDbKMzF — BMC (@bmcbbsr) March 30, 2021

On the other hand, 14 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported today in Cuttack city, informed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Out of the fresh cases, 11 are from home quarantine and three are local contact cases. Besides, 21 recoveries have been reported in the CMC area.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) 14 new COVID19 +ve cases have been reported today in #Cuttack city. Another 21 recoveries are reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/paVfEgNas7 — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) March 30, 2021

