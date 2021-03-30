Twin City
Twin City: 39 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 30 Recuperate

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: A total of 39 positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack in the last 24 hours.

According to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 25 new cases of COVID-19 has been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 11 are quarantine cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 14 are Local Contact Cases.

Besides, nine persons have recovered from the deadly infection.

On the other hand, 14 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported today in Cuttack city, informed the Cuttack  Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Out of the fresh cases, 11 are from home quarantine and three are local contact cases. Besides, 21 recoveries have been reported in the CMC area.

