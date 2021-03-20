Twin City
Twin City: 35 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 18 Recuperate

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: A total of 35 positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack in the last 24 hours.

According to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 14 new cases of COVID-19 has been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, one is a quarantine case (linked with earlier positive cases) and 13 are local contact cases.

Besides, 16 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.

On the other hand, 21 new COVID-19 positive cases has been reported today in Cuttack city, informed the Cuttack  Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Besides, another two recoveries have been reported in CMC area.

