Twin City: 35 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 18 Recuperate

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: A total of 35 positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack in the last 24 hours.

According to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 14 new cases of COVID-19 has been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, one is a quarantine case (linked with earlier positive cases) and 13 are local contact cases.

Besides, 16 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 20th March (till 9am). pic.twitter.com/hWMHZgYcjn — BMC (@bmcbbsr) March 20, 2021

On the other hand, 21 new COVID-19 positive cases has been reported today in Cuttack city, informed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Besides, another two recoveries have been reported in CMC area.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) 21 +ve cases has been reported today in Cuttack city. Another 2 recoveries have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/KPHxHH0Q7G — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) March 20, 2021

