Twin City: 35 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 18 Recuperate

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: A total of 35 positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack in the last 24 hours.
According to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 14 new cases of COVID-19 has been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, one is a quarantine case (linked with earlier positive cases) and 13 are local contact cases.
Besides, 16 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.
On the other hand, 21 new COVID-19 positive cases has been reported today in Cuttack city, informed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).
Besides, another two recoveries have been reported in CMC area.
