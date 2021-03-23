Twin City
Twin City: 29 Positive Cases Of COVID-19 Detected, 19 Recover

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: As many as 29 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack in the last 24 hours.

According to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Bhubaneswar and all are Local Contact Cases.

Besides, 12 persons have recovered from the deadly infection of Coronavirus.

On the other hand, 15 new COVID-19 positive cases were detected in Cuttack city.  While 14 are from Institutional Quarantine, one is a Local Contact Case, informed the Cuttack  Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Besides, another seven recoveries have been reported recently, the CMC said.

