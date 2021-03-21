Twin City
Twin cityBhubaneswar

Twin City: 21 Positive Cases Of COVID-19 Detected, 21 Recover

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: As many as 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack in the last 24 hours.

According to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 15 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Bhubaneswar and all are Local Contact Cases.

Besides, 17 persons have recovered from the deadly infection of Coronavirus.

On the other hand, six new COVID-19 positive cases were detected in Cuttack city.  While 2 are from Institutional Quarantine, four are Local Contact Cases, informed the Cuttack  Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Besides, another four recoveries have been reported recently, the CMC said.

