Twin City: 21 Positive Cases Of COVID-19 Detected, 21 Recover

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: As many as 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack in the last 24 hours.

According to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 15 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Bhubaneswar and all are Local Contact Cases.

Besides, 17 persons have recovered from the deadly infection of Coronavirus.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 21st March (till 9am). pic.twitter.com/ushnvfHhcC — BMC (@bmcbbsr) March 21, 2021

On the other hand, six new COVID-19 positive cases were detected in Cuttack city. While 2 are from Institutional Quarantine, four are Local Contact Cases, informed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Besides, another four recoveries have been reported recently, the CMC said.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) 6 +ve cases has been reported today in Cuttack city. Another 4 recoveries have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/EkJjqPrHIJ — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) March 21, 2021

