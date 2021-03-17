Twin City
Twin City: 13 Positive Cases Of COVID-19 Detected, 8 Recover

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: As many as 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack in the last 24 hours.

According to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), nine new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Bhubaneswar. While three are Quarantine cases six are Local Contact Cases.

Besides, five persons have recovered from the deadly infection of Coronavirus.

On the other hand, four new COVID-19 positive cases detected in Cuttack city.  While three are from Institutional Quarantine, one is a Local Contact Case, informed the Cuttack  Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Besides, three recoveries have been also reported in the CMC area.

