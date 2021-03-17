Twin City: 13 Positive Cases Of COVID-19 Detected, 8 Recover

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: As many as 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack in the last 24 hours.

According to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), nine new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Bhubaneswar. While three are Quarantine cases six are Local Contact Cases.

Besides, five persons have recovered from the deadly infection of Coronavirus.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 17th March (till 9am). pic.twitter.com/MfiiXDQi68 — BMC (@bmcbbsr) March 17, 2021

On the other hand, four new COVID-19 positive cases detected in Cuttack city. While three are from Institutional Quarantine, one is a Local Contact Case, informed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Besides, three recoveries have been also reported in the CMC area.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) 4 +ve cases has been reported today in Cuttack city. Another 3 recoveries have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/zZiQja7yuX — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) March 17, 2021

