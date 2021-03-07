Twin City: 13 Positive Cases Of COVID-19 Detected, 6 Recover

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: As many as 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack in the last 24 hours.

According to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 10 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Bhubaneswar. While four are Quarantine Cases linked with earlier positive case, six are local contact cases.

Besides, six persons have recovered from the deadly infection of Coronavirus.

<>

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 7th March (till 9am). pic.twitter.com/nKIwNyKleV — BMC (@bmcbbsr) March 7, 2021

</>

On the other hand, three new COVID-19 positive cases detected in Cuttack city, and all are Local Contact Cases, informed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC). However, no recovery has been reported in the CMC area.

<>

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) 3 +ve cases has been reported today in Cuttack city. pic.twitter.com/aP8UutADt7 — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) March 6, 2021

</>