Twin City
Twin City: 13 Positive Cases Of COVID-19 Detected, 6 Recover

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: As many as 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack in the last 24 hours.

According to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 10 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Bhubaneswar. While four are Quarantine Cases linked with earlier positive case, six are local contact cases.

Besides, six persons have recovered from the deadly infection of Coronavirus.

On the other hand, three new COVID-19 positive cases detected in Cuttack city, and all are Local Contact Cases, informed the Cuttack  Municipal Corporation (CMC). However, no recovery has been reported in the CMC area.

