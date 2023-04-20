Twilight series likely to get TV adaptation

New York: The Twilight novel series by Stephenie Meyer is all set to get adapted into a series version. Reportedly, the TV adaptation of Twilight is in the early stages of production and will be released by the same name as the book. Previously, the book series was adapted into a film franchise starring Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, and Kristen Stewart.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate TV is in the earliest stages of development on a new take on Meyer’s Twilight novels that served as the basis for the studio’s previous film adaptations that broke all kinds of box office records and ultimately raked in $3.4 billion globally. The project is so far from coming to fruition (if it does) that currently, no creative team whatsoever has been announced. That said, Meyer is reportedly “expected to be involved,” and the new show will be executive produced by Wyck Godfrey and Erik Feig — both of whom played key roles in the film franchise’s production and distribution.

In 2023, the idea of reviving Twilight might sound a bit off on its face. But it makes a certain degree of sense that Lionsgate would be thinking about returning to the (financially successful) well of glittering vampires in the wake of similar projects like Disney Plus’ Percy Jackson and HBO’s Harry Potter series being announced. Should the Twilight show move forward, one imagines Lionsgate’s going to work to make it feel fresh and not just like it’s following in other studios’ examples by tapping into book IP. There are a few ways Lionsgate could do that, and hopefully it’s considering one that involves giving a nightmarish animatronic doll baby its chance to shine on the small screen.