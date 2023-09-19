TWICE’s Nayeon Wins Monetary Lawsuit

Seoul: JYP Entertainment has released a statement regarding TWICE’s Nayeon’s legal case.

According to the Seoul Eastern District Court’s 13th Civil Affairs Department, Nayeon’s mother’s ex-boyfriend (hereafter referred to as “A”) filed a 600 million won (approximately $453,000) loan lawsuit against Nayeon last January but eventually lost the case.

In regards to the sentencing, “A” transferred a total of approximately 535.9 million won (approximately $405,000) from 2004 to 2016 to Nayeon’s side. The court acknowledged that for approximately 12 years, “A” transferred at least 500 million won (approximately $378,000) to Nayeon’s side and acknowledged that they received money under the cause for monthly rent, loans, tuition, and telecommunication expenses. However, the court judged that there was insufficient evidence to recognize this as a loan with a legal obligation to repay. “A” has reportedly not appealed after losing the first trial.

On September 19, a source from JYP told Newsen, “There is nothing else to say [regarding the case] because the ruling has already been finalized and closed and has nothing to do with the artist’s activities as an artist.” They added, “However, we will take firm legal action against the matter of defaming the artist’s reputation or insulting [the artist] through speculative writing going forward.”