TVS NTORQ 125 XT Launched; Know the price and specifications

Bengaluru: TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today announced the launch of its TVS NTORQ 125 XT, with segment-leading technology. This new variant of TVS NTORQ 125 coupled with its SmartXonnectTM connectivity platform is set to create a new benchmark in the segment with first-in-class features for its connected customers. This is in line with TVS Motor Company’s continuous efforts to ensure product innovation and maximum customer satisfaction.

One of the key features of the scooter includes its segment-first hybridSmartXonnectTMwith coloured TFT and LCD console. This, along with a host of other 60+ hi-tech features, makes the new TVS NTORQ 125 XTthe most tech-advanced scooter on sale in the country. The first-of-its-kind Voice Assist feature can now accept voice commands directly.The scooter also features the TVS IntelliGO technology with silent, smooth, and superior start-stop function. Additionally, it has lighter, sportier alloy wheel enabling to deliver enhanced vehicle performance andfuel-saving.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS NTORQ 125 has becomethe preferred sporty 125 cc scooter with distinctive attributes,built on three key pillars of style, performance and technology. And after its remarkable success story in India and abroad of the TVS NTORQ Super Squad Edition (Marvel association), TVS NTORQ Race Edition XP SmartXonnectTM (the most powerful 125 performance scooter), we now are happy to introduce theTVS NTORQ 125 XT that is based around connectivity and technology. The TVS NTORQ 125 XT has set a new benchmark in the connected two-wheeler mobilityexperience with never seen hi-tech features like the industry’s first Hybrid TFT console,TVS SmartXonnectTM now with “SmartXtalk”, “SmartXtrack”, and “TVS IntelliGo” among many others. Thetech-savvy Gen Z will be delighted by the TVS NTORQ experience that just went up a big notch in keeping their connected lifestyles.”

Price & Specifications:

Starting at Rs. 1,02,823 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the all-new TVS NTORQ 125 XTin the Neon Green colour is now available across the country in a disc brake variant.

Advanced Technology

Setting a new benchmark in technology, TVS Motor has made the new TVS NTORQ 125 XT capable of notifying social media platform alerts. The scooter also lets you track the food delivery status, a convenient feature seen on a two-wheeler in India for the first time. With a key focus on rider engagement, the TVS NTORQ 125 XT also comes with new traffic time slider screens that let you take a quick look at cricket and football scores, track live AQI, news and a lot more while waiting at a traffic signal.

Enhanced SMARTXONNECTTM

TVS NTORQ 125 XT is equipped with TVS SmartXonnectTM – an innovative Bluetooth-enabled technology paired with an exclusive TVS Connect mobile App, available on Android and iOS platforms. TVS SmartXonnectTM app-related features for the new TVS NTORQ 125 XT variant also aim to seamlessly up the customer experience with Street and Sport modes. This offers a refreshing UI and multiple interfaces for the instrument cluster and customisable ride reports. There are also achievement screens, including an IntelliGO related carbon saving screen that users can easily share with their friends and family.

SmartXtalk- Significantly improved voice assist feature on the new variant now accepts commands for changing modes, adjusting screen brightness, navigating to the preferred destination, toggling through songs, The scooter can now talk to the rider with new’features. The rider gets information on low fuel warnings, fuel wastage, rain warnings, low phone battery warnings, and more through audio feedback.

SmartXtrack – Keeping track of notification on theweather, news, cricket, socialand other updates. Users can now also set up their profile image along with the image of the incoming caller, which will be visible on the scooter screen.

Performance

TVS NTORQ 125 XT boasts unparalleled performance backed by TVS Racing Pedigree. TVS NTORQ 125 XT comes with a 124.8 cc, 3-valve, air-cooled, Race Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-Fi) engine that generates 6.9 kW of power at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm.