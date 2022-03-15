TVS Jupiter ZX With SMARTXONNECT & Voice Assist Feature Launched

Hosur: TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today introduced TVS Jupiter ZX equipped with SMARTXONNECTTM. TVS Jupiter has always stood for ‘ZyadaKaFayda’ and has been one of the most loved scooters in the country.

The Bluetooth connectivity feature was first introduced in the 110cc scooter segment with TVS Jupiter Grande Edition. Now, the SMARTXONNECTTM feature is being introduced in the new top-of-the-line variant with additional best-in-class technology features like fully digital console, Voice Assist, Navigation Assist, and SMS/Call alerts to cater to tech-savvy customers. This will be the first scooter in the 110cc segment to offer Voice Assist features to offer Zyada convenience. The TVS SMARTXONNECTTM platform is an innovative Bluetooth-enabled technology paired with an exclusive TVS Connect mobile App available on both Android and iOS platforms.

The interactive Voice Assist feature allows consumers to interact with the scooter through voice commands given to the TVS SMARTXONNECTTM application via a connected device such as Bluetooth headphones, wired headphones or a helmet that is connected and Bluetooth equipped. The scooter’s response is seen on the speedometer to the consumer and as audio feedback via headphones.

The scooter now comes with Silver Oak colour inner panels that differentiate this flagship variant from the rest of the trims to step up the desirability quotient further. Apart from these advanced features, the new variant of TVS Jupiter ZX also offers a new Dual Tone seat with a new design pattern for Zyada style. Additionally, this variant in the TVS Jupiter series also gets a rear backrest to provide added comfort and convenience to the pillion.

The TVS Jupiter ZX SMARTXONNECTTMis equipped with intelliGOtechnology and i-TOUCHstart with an integrated starter generator system and attractive features like an LED headlamp, a 2-litre glovebox mobile charger, 21-litre storage and also, a front disc brake.TVS Jupiter’s 110cc engine develops a maximum power of 5.8 kW at 7,500 rpm while generating a peak torque output of 8.8 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

TVS Jupiter ZX SMARTXONNECTTM is priced at Rs. 80,973 (ex-showroom, Delhi) is now available in two new colour options of Matte Black & Copper Brown.