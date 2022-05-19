TVS iQube Electric Scooter Launched In India: All Details Here

New Delhi: TVS has recently launched its latest electric scooter iQube with a host of features including best-in-class range of 140 kms on a single charge.

The company has introduced three variants of the electric scooter which include a seven-inch touchscreen, voice assist, iCube Alexa skillset, music player, fast charging with plug and play, Bluetooth connectivity.

TVS iQube and TVS iQube S will be available at a price of Rs. 98,564 and Rs. 1,08,690 in New Delhi, including FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles) and state subsidy, respectively, while the price and booking of top-end variant TVS iQube ST will be announced later.

The company informed that the TVS iCube series will be available in three variants, 11 colours and three charging options. Additionally, the bookings for TVS iQube and iQube S are also available on the website and at company dealerships in 33 cities.

Meanwhile, the top-end variant TVS iQube ST will be available for pre-booking and the company will announce the booking and delivery timings soon.