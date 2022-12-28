TVF Founder Arunabh Kumar Acquitted In 2017 Sexual Harassment Case

TVF Founder Arunabh Kumar has been acquitted by a Mumbai court in the 2017 sexual harassment case. The former CEO of ‘The Viral Fever’ was booked following accusations of sexual misconduct in 2017.

According to a report by PTI, the court has ruled that there was an ‘unexplained and unreasonable’ delay in filing the First Information Report (FIR) in the matter. The complainant had anonymously posted medium.com under the title ‘The Indian Uber- That is TVF’ and stated that the TVF founder allegedly molested her while she was working in the company.

The Andheri police had registered a case in 2017 based on the ex-employee’s allegations against Arunabh Kumar under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 A (causing sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

The prosecution had alleged that the incident took place in 2014. The complaint was filed three years later after other women had made similar allegations against Arunabh on social media. The TVF ex-CEO was already acquitted by Metropolitan Magistrate (Andheri court) A I Shaikh in September 2022.

Arunabh stepped down as CEO of TVF in 2017 after multiple sexual harassment accusations were made against him.