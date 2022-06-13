TV & Digital Rights For IPL 2023-2027 Cycle Sold For Rs 44,075 Cr: Reports

New Delhi: The e-auction for the IPL media rights is said to have concluded for TV and digital rights for the Indian subcontinent fetching Rs 44,075 crore and for the first time, it has been sold to two different companies.

According to reports, Viacom 18 has bagged the digital rights for the Indian subcontinent, for Rs 20,500 crore while the winner of the TV rights is yet to be revealed. The company has shelled out Rs 23,575 crore (Rs 57.5 crore/match) for the five-year window, stretching from 2023 to 2027.

Sources have confirmed that the deal is for a total of 410 matches over a 5-year period.

The process was divided into a total of four packages (A, B, C and D). Package A is exclusive for TV (broadcast) for the Indian subcontinent while package B is for digital-only grouping for the same region.

The winner will be able to digitally broadcast the games across the Indian sub-continent. There are four specific packages in which e-auction is being conducted or 74 games per season for a five-year period with a provision of increasing the number of matches to 94 in the final two years.

Package C is for 18 selected games in each season for digital space. In Package D all games will be for combined TV and digital rights for overseas markets. All bidders made separate bids for each package.