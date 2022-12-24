TV Actress Tunisha Sharma ‘Dies By Suicide’ In Makeup Room Of Show’s Lead Actor

New Delhi: TV actor Tunisha Sharma, who plays the role of Shehzadi Marian in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, allegedly died by suicide. She was 20 years old.

According to news agency ANI, Tunisha was reportedly found hanging to a fan in one of the makeup rooms on the set of her show. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared that she was no more.

“TV actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself on the set of a TV serial. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead: Waliv Police,” tweeted ANI.

According to a report by India Today, the police have reached the sets of the show for further investigation. She was in her co-star, Sheezan Mohammed Khan’s make-up room. When Sheezan returned after his shot, he found the room locked. When despite repeated calls Tunisha did not open the door, it was then broken open and Tunisha was rushed to the hospital.