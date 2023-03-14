TV actress Krishna Mukherjee gets married to Chirag Batliwala

Mumbai: TV actress and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Krishna Mukherjee got married to the love of her life Chirag batliwala in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Goa. With the beautiful backdrop of the sea and the setting sun, Krishna turned a Bengali bride and the duo said their vows. Present for the ceremonies were Krishna’s close friends from the industry including Aly Goni, Shireen Mirza, Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani, Aditi Bhatia-Arjit Taneja and others. The TV actress wore the traditional red and white lehenga and looked gorgeous as a Bengali bride.

Last year, Krishna and Chirag got engaged in the hills and had a white engagement. Earlier this year, the TV actress enjoyed a bachelorette in Thailand with her girl gang and shared many phoos and videos on Instagram. A few days ago, Krishna also shared photos from Chirag’s proposal at sea and wrote, “Dreams do come true. Found my soulmate at sea and he proposed me on a yacht at sea.. Thank you chikki for making it so special for me.”