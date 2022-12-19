Tusura AirStrip In Bolangir Cries For Attention

Bolangir: The Government has introduced UDAAN scheme to facilitate air connectivity to various cities and remote places in the state by developing airstrips and introducing flights. The government spends crores to develop airports in Jharsuguda and Rourkela in western Odisha and in Koraput’s Jeypore.

Around Rs 50 crores were spent to make Utkela AirStrip in Kalahandi district operational, but no attention was paid to developing Tusura AirStripin Bolangir which still lies defunct.

Earlier in 2016, the proposal was put forth before the government for flight operations from Tusura AirStrip near Badangomunda which is lying defunct for more than 55 years.

Though the airstrip was given a minor facelift in 2019, since then it is just lying neglected which has left the residents’ hopes for air connectivity in shambles.

The AirStrip in Tusura which is about 30 kms away from Bolangir was inaugurated on the 2nd of October 1967 by the then Chief Minister Maharaja Rajendra Narayan Singhdeo. Built on a sprawling 50 acres of land the airstrip has a 1200 metres long runway.

In 2016, former parliamentarian Kalikesh Singhdeo urged the Centre to include Tusura Airstrip in the UDAAN scheme. Accordingly, Air Odisha conducted surveys of Tusura and Utkela airstrips. The inspection team had opined that the development of infrastructure can boost the chances of commercial air connectivity in this region.

The government spent Rs 2.90 crores to repair the runway, and build a signal centre, control room and waiting area for VVIPs. Similarly, it was also announced to set up an aviation centre here to impart training to pilots. But, the project never saw the light even after 3 years have passed.