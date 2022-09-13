Tusshar Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah’s Maarrich Gets Release Date: Check Here

New Delhi: Actor Tusshar Kapoor on Tuesday unveiled his upcoming movie Maarrich’s release date. It is slated to hit theatres on December 9. It also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shahthe movie is Kapoor’s second film as a producer after the Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmii through his banner Tusshar Entertainment House.

Sharing the motion poster, he wrote:”Caution ⚠️ you are about to get tangled in the world of #Maarrich 🔪Catch the evil! Trailer coming soon! In cinemas on 9th December 2022. World of Maarrich, starring @naseeruddin49 and Myself. A film by #TussharEntertainmentHouse, written and directed by @dhruvlather”.

Maarrich is presented by Tusshar Entertainment House in association with NH Studios. Besides Kapoor, Narendra Hirawat and Shreyans Hirawat serve as producers. Girish Johar and Priyank V Jain are the co-producers.