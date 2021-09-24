Tusker trapped in barrage for over 7 hours!

Cuttack: The tusker that was stuck in a barrage near Mundali bridge, is now trapped in the waters for over 7 hours.

Reportedly, nearing the shore, the tusker headed back into the middle of the Mahanadi river reportedly after seeing large crowd in the surroundings.

Rescue personnel put in their best efforts to rescue the pachyderm.

Wildlife expert Jayant Mardaraj Harichandan feared that delay in rescue could risk the elephant’s life.

“Problem is with the crowd, not the rescue operation. Police have been asked to dispel people from the vicinity,” said

Chandaka DFO. Besides, a 10-member expert team along with Chandaka DFO reached Mundali for ‘Operation Gaja’ for rescue of tusker stuck in Mahanadi waters.

Sources said a herd of 17 elephants were crossing the river in Athagarh range in wee hours today. While 10 of them could make it to the other end, seven got swept away. Of them, six made it to safety at Nuasasan village under Athagarh range. However, the lone elephant got detached from the herd and found struggling in deep water at Mundali, nearly 20 km away from where it was swept away.