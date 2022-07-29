Tusker Succumbs To Bullet Injuries In Athgarh

Cuttack: An tusker, who was suffering from serious bullet injuries, succumbed at Narasinghpur West Range under Athgarh Forest Division in Cuttack today.

The incident came to light after locals alerted Forest officials of Narasinghpur West Range under Athgarh Forest Division about this elephant crying out of pain.

By Wednesday, a team of veterinarians and wildlife experts camped in the jungle and managed to tranquilise the elephant for treatment.

The jumbo had sustained at least six pellet injuries which led to infection and it could not survive.

This is the second such instance of an elephant succumbing to pellet wounds in the same forest range in a span of two months.