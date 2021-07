Tusker Goes On Rampage In Sundergarh Village

Sundergarh: After a brief lull, elephant menace has once again gripped the villages of Sundergarh district as a tusker went on a rampage in Amasdegi village under Sadar forest range.

According to reports, the tusker coming from the nearby forest strayed into the village and damaged crops and vegetables on acres of land.

The pachyderm reportedly also damaged five houses here.

Locals are in a state of panic as the tusker is moving in the nearby areas