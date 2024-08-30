Tusker Found Dead Inside Forest in Khurda

Khurda: A tusker was found dead inside the forest area in Bhandarijhar of Damanbhumi under the Tangi range in Khurda district on Friday.

Although the precise cause of the tusker’s death remains uncertain, electrocution is believed to be the culprit.

This event signifies the second elephant fatality in the region in less than two months, sounding the alarm over Odisha’s dwindling elephant numbers.

Notably, another tusker succumbed to an electric shock near Chhotraipur Sahi last July. Amidst ongoing concerns, the recent death of the tusker once again highlights the forest department’s shortcomings.

In response, the Forest Department has initiated an investigation into the most recent death, as concerns over repeated fatalities in the state escalate.