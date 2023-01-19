Tusker Found Dead In Ganjam Forest

Bhanjanagar: The tusker, aged around 9 years, was found dead inside a forest near Manapur village under Jagannathprasad forest division.

As per reports, the matter came to fore after some locals spotted the carcass of the tusker inside the forest and alerted the same to the Forest department.

On being informed, Forest officials reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident.

While the exact cause of the death of the pachyderm was not known immediately, Forest officials said that the reason will be ascertained after the postmortem examination of the elephant.